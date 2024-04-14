Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

