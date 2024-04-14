Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.73. 4,818,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,216. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

