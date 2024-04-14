Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $44.44 on Friday, hitting $2,962.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,568. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,988.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,744.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

