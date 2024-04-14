Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,766,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

