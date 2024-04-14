Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE APH traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

