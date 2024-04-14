Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

