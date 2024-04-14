Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lifted to Buy at Jonestrading

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MNPR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

