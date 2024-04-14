Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 581,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 170,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $7,124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 12,789,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

