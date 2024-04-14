M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

