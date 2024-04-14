Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

