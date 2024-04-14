MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 549 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.49. 994,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

