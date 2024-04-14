MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $6.59 on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.