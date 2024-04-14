MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. 231,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

