MV Capital Management Inc. Has $134,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,247. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BBY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. 2,710,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,204. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

