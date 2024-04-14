MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

