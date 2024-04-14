MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

