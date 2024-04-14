National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) versus Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Financial Analysis

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oliveda International and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Oliveda International.

This table compares Oliveda International and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia $165.20 million 2.78 $705.20 million $31.33 0.15

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Volatility & Risk

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia 426.68% -22.42% -3.47%

Summary

National CineMedia beats Oliveda International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.