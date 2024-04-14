Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $46,318.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

