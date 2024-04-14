NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $1.63 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00008435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and $1.63 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,996,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,959,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,900,381 with 1,065,892,702 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.4411768 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $1,419,981,523.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

