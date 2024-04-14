Needham & Company LLC Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $400.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.64.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $310.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average is $254.82. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

