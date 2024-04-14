Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

