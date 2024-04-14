Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BCRX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
