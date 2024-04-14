Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

