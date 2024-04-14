NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
