NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 460.31 and a quick ratio of 460.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

