NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

