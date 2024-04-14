Norcros (LON:NXR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 315 ($3.99) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
