Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Matterport has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,812.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $884,072. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

