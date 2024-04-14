Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 8,363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $20,882,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

