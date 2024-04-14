NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuCana Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Further Reading

