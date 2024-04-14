Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lowered by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,302,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,504. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.