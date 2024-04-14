NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $795.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $926.30.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $881.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.49. NVIDIA has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

