NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010984 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,778.05 or 1.00053938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00091685 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

