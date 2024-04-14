NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $164,044,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.