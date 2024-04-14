Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

