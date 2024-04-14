Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.2 %

OLLI stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

