Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,274 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC's holdings in Orange were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orange by 384.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orange by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orange by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

ORAN stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

