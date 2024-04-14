ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 309.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $898.49 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.