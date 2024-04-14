ORG Partners LLC Buys 567 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.