ORG Partners LLC Buys 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.