ORG Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.