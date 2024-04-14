ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

