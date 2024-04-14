Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

