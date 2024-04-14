Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,902.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
OROVF remained flat at $12.24 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.80.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
