Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.43% of Ormat Technologies worth $65,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 743,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,701. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

