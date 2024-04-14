Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $166.33. 5,473,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,015. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

