Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.11. 3,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

