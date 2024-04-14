Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $113.32. 3,048,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

