Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.98. 1,617,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

