Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $143.11. 739,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,519. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

