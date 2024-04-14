Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,944.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 2,322,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,684. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.