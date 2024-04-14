Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,373 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AME traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $179.71. 826,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

